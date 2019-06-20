Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Your Age can be Determined from How Often You Lock Your Phone, Claims Study

Elder smartphone users have been found to rely on auto-lock more than younger ones, and on PINs more than biometric options.

IANS

Updated:June 20, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Your Age can be Determined from How Often You Lock Your Phone, Claims Study
Elder smartphone users have been found to rely on auto-lock more than younger ones, and on PINs more than biometric options.
Loading...

Older smartphone users tend to rely more on their phones' auto lock feature compared to younger users, said researchers, adding that they also prefer using PINs over fingerprints to unlock their phones.

The study presented at the CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems found that older users are more likely to unlock their phones when working at a desk or sitting at home. "The study is the first to explore the link between age and smartphone use. As researchers working to protect smartphones from unauthorized access, we need to first understand how users use their devices," said Konstantin Beznosov, Professor at the University of British Columbia.

"By tracking actual users during their daily interactions with their device, we now have real-world insights that can be used to inform future smartphone designs," Beznosov said. The analysis also showed that older users used their phone less frequently than younger users. For every 10-year interval in age, there was a corresponding 25 per cent decrease in the number of user sessions. In other words, a 25-year-old might use their phone 20 times a day, but a 35-year-old might use it only 15 times.

The study tracked 134 volunteers, ranging from 19 to 63 years of age, through a custom app installed on their Android phones. According to the researchers, for two consecutive months, the app collected data on lock and unlock events, choice of auto or manual lock and whether the phone was locked or unlocked while in motion. The app also recorded the duration of user sessions.

The study also found gender differences in authentication choices. As their age, men are much more likely to rely on auto locks, as opposed to manually locking their devices, compared to women.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram