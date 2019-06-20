Your Age can be Determined from How Often You Lock Your Phone, Claims Study
Elder smartphone users have been found to rely on auto-lock more than younger ones, and on PINs more than biometric options.
Elder smartphone users have been found to rely on auto-lock more than younger ones, and on PINs more than biometric options.
Older smartphone users tend to rely more on their phones' auto lock feature compared to younger users, said researchers, adding that they also prefer using PINs over fingerprints to unlock their phones.
The study presented at the CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems found that older users are more likely to unlock their phones when working at a desk or sitting at home. "The study is the first to explore the link between age and smartphone use. As researchers working to protect smartphones from unauthorized access, we need to first understand how users use their devices," said Konstantin Beznosov, Professor at the University of British Columbia.
"By tracking actual users during their daily interactions with their device, we now have real-world insights that can be used to inform future smartphone designs," Beznosov said. The analysis also showed that older users used their phone less frequently than younger users. For every 10-year interval in age, there was a corresponding 25 per cent decrease in the number of user sessions. In other words, a 25-year-old might use their phone 20 times a day, but a 35-year-old might use it only 15 times.
The study tracked 134 volunteers, ranging from 19 to 63 years of age, through a custom app installed on their Android phones. According to the researchers, for two consecutive months, the app collected data on lock and unlock events, choice of auto or manual lock and whether the phone was locked or unlocked while in motion. The app also recorded the duration of user sessions.
The study also found gender differences in authentication choices. As their age, men are much more likely to rely on auto locks, as opposed to manually locking their devices, compared to women.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Criminal Case Against Rasikh Salam After Age Fudging Ban
- Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
- Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
- Renault Triber: Top Five Features That Set the Car Apart From Others
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Game of the Tournament!' - Twitter Lauds Another New Zealand-South Africa Thriller
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s