Your Amazon Shopping Just Became A Lot More Convenient With The Amazon Day Delivery Option

If you haven’t noticed, you probably should be able to see this in your Amazon.in app anytime now. There is a new feature for Amazon Prime members, called Amazon Day Delivery. What this basically allows you to do is choose any one day of the week, and everything that you buy on Amazon during the week, will get delivered on day. This may just be great news for the regular shoppers, as it’ll not only reduce the delivery clutter but also make multiple order deliveries arrive at your convenience. Amazon also says that they’ll try to pack multiple orders in the fewest boxes possible. You’ll have the option of making this the preferred delivery option for future orders, and will still have the other delivery options available, in case you need something delivered earlier.

How do you set this up? At this time, you can see this option listed as “Choose your Amazon Day” on the delivery options page as you are checking out for an order that’s already in your shopping cart. Tap on that and it’ll open a slide-up page from the bottom. Here, all days of the week are listed—that’s Monday through Sunday. Select any one day and tick the checkbox for making this the preferred delivery option for future orders. Save and Continue with completing the order that you are buying at this time. the Amazon Day Delivery option is currently available for Amazon Prime subscribers, and Amazon while Amazon doesn’t give any India specific numbers, they do say that there are more than 200 million Prime members globally.

There is the convenience aspect for shoppers like us and at the same time, Amazon is also looking at the environmental impact of online shopping logistics and supply chain. The company has the “Shipment Zero” vision for making deliveries carbon neutral. This was first announced in 2019 and the goal that has been set is to make at least 50% of all shipments net carbon zero by the year 2030. “The Amazon Day Delivery beta saw adoption by over a million Prime members in India, and helped save thousands of boxes in shipping. We hope Prime members nationally love the program, and contribute to the “Shipment Zero” vision of making deliveries carbon neutral,” says Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime & Delivery Experience, Amazon India, in an official statement. The Amazon Day Delivery option is available in multiple other countries as well.

At this time, the Amazon Day Delivery option is showing up for us on the Android app as well as on the Apple iPhone and has been pushed as a server-side update. You can choose through Monday to Sunday as the preferred delivery day. If you do make this the default choice for future orders as well, you’ll need to manually select another faster or earlier Prime delivery option for orders you’d want delivered sooner. Amazon also confirms that you can change the Amazon Day Delivery preference at any time.

