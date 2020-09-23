Your Android TV May Get Android 11 Soon; Big Changes Under The Hood But Won't Look Any Different

This year’s big focus on Android 11 isn’t leaving the Android TV behind. Google has confirmed that Android TV devices will also get the Android 11 update, which will include performance and privacy improvements, new features and updated developer tools. The new features that are lined-up include the support for low latency mode for gaming, support for gamepad hardware and privacy features that let you control the microphones in TVs. On the visual side of things, Android 11 for Android TV is not expected to be any different from the current iterations of Android TV running on smart TVs and also media players and consoles including the Nvidia Shield line-up and the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K.

Android 11 for Android TV will also allow developers to easily test apps for the large screens and implement performance tweaks. “Android TV continues to bring many of the benefits that come with the core Android update to the TV. With Android 11, performance improvements, like enhanced memory management, and privacy features, like one-time permissions, are introduced to make sure TV devices work quickly and securely,” says Wolfram Klein, Product Manager, Android TV. Do not expect Android 11 for Android TV anytime soon on your TV though, because it will take time for the updated to be rolled out by TV makers.