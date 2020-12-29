Your Apple HomePod Mini Can Now Work With Any 18W Adapter After The New 14.3 Software Update

Apple updated its HomePod smart speakers' software to version 14.3 earlier this month. With the software update, the Cupertino-based giant has quietly added the ability to for powering the new HomePod Mini smart speaker with an 18W adapter. Earlier, if users tried to power their HomePod Mini speaker with an 18W adapter, it showed an orange light on the speaker, indicating that the speaker is plugged into an adapter that is not rated 20W. This new ability was discovered by the folks at The 8-Bit, a website that tracks Apple developments.

Now, while the company has quietly added the ability to power its latest smart speaker with an 18W adapter, Apple has not updated its HomePod Mini support page to reflect the change. Users will now be able to use the 18W adapter that was shipped with their iPhone 11 to power their HomePod Mini smart speaker. However, The 8-Bit report says that the HomePod Mini will only accept power from 18W adapters with a specific power profile, which is not known yet. It, however, said that the adapter shipped in the box of the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will surely power the HomePod Mini smart speaker.

Since the HomePod Mini can now be powered using an 18W adapter, users on Reddit are now testing it out with 18W power banks that seem to work, the report said. This will allow users to carry their HomePod Mini smart speaker along on trips. While it may lack Wi-Fi access, users might be able to connect their iPhone with it using AirPlay.