Your Apple MacBook And iMac Just Received A macOS Big Sur Update: The Complete Release Notes

Apple has rolled out an update for macOS Big Sur, just days after the Apple iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch got new updates as well. The new macOS Big Sur 11.5 update includes a bunch of performance fixes as well as security updates, and certain issues with the Podcasts and Music apps will be ironed out. The macOS Big Sur 11.5 update is now rolling out for all compatible Mac devices, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac 24-inch and iMac 27-inch. To update your Mac with macOS Big Sur 11.5 now, click on Apple logo on the top left of the screen > click on System Preferences > Software Update > Update Now. The download could be in the region of around 2GB, which means you should give it some window of peace for the installation to happen.

These are the complete release notes for macOS Big Sur 11.5 now. macOS Big Sur 11.5 includes the following improvements for your Mac:

• Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

• Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

• Smart cards may not work when logging in to Mac computers with the M1 chip

Earlier this week, the iOS 14.7 update rolled out for the Apple iPhone, alongside iPadOS 14.7 and the new watchOS 7.6 for the Apple Watch. The release of iOS 14.7 was right on cue, days after the release candidate version had been seeded to developers. There are bug fixes as well as feature improvements including support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack, timers on HomePod, air quality information for more countries and updates for the Apple Music app as well as Podcasts. This also makes it the most feature and security updates any iOS version has received so far.

