English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Your Emails May Have Been Compromised: Microsoft Warns Users of Cyber Attack
In an email notification to some affected users, Microsoft said it became aware of an issue involving unauthorised access to some customers' email accounts by cyber criminals.
(Representative picture: Getty Images)
Loading...
San Francisco: Microsoft has alerted some of its webmail users of possible hacker attacks that could access their email accounts illegally, media reports said.
In an email notification to some affected users on Saturday, Microsoft said it became aware of an issue involving unauthorised access to some customers' web-based email accounts by cyber criminals.
"We have identified that a Microsoft support agent's credentials were compromised, enabling individuals outside Microsoft to access information within your Microsoft email account" between January 1 and March 28," Xinhua quoted Microsoft as saying in the email.
The unauthorised access could have allowed unauthorised parties to view or access information of Microsoft email user accounts, such as email address, folder names, and the subject lines of emails, it said.
However, the software giant said the content of attached documents to emails would not be read or viewed, and it did not specify how many users of its Outlook.com mail service were affected. "Microsoft regrets any inconvenience caused by this issue," said the company, recommending that affected users reset their login passwords.
The company assured its users that it has immediately disabled the compromised credentials to prevent their use for any further unauthorised access.
Microsoft has offered contact information for its data protection officer to help possible hacking victims to better protect their email accounts.
In an email notification to some affected users on Saturday, Microsoft said it became aware of an issue involving unauthorised access to some customers' web-based email accounts by cyber criminals.
"We have identified that a Microsoft support agent's credentials were compromised, enabling individuals outside Microsoft to access information within your Microsoft email account" between January 1 and March 28," Xinhua quoted Microsoft as saying in the email.
The unauthorised access could have allowed unauthorised parties to view or access information of Microsoft email user accounts, such as email address, folder names, and the subject lines of emails, it said.
However, the software giant said the content of attached documents to emails would not be read or viewed, and it did not specify how many users of its Outlook.com mail service were affected. "Microsoft regrets any inconvenience caused by this issue," said the company, recommending that affected users reset their login passwords.
The company assured its users that it has immediately disabled the compromised credentials to prevent their use for any further unauthorised access.
Microsoft has offered contact information for its data protection officer to help possible hacking victims to better protect their email accounts.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post
- Stokes Backs 'Gifted' Archer to Make England World Cup Squad
- This is What Anand Ahuja Did to Support Sonam Kapoor After Marriage
- Kalank New Song 'Aira Gaira' is Dance Face-off Between Kriti Sanon and Varun-Aditya
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results