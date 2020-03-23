English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Your Facebook Video Binging Will Soon Slow Down, at Least in Europe

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

The streaming rates for videos on its platform and also on Instagram in Europe in will be reduced for the time being.

  Reuters
  March 23, 2020
Facebook has said that it would temporarily reduce streaming rates for videos on its platform and also on Instagram in Europe to help alleviate any potential network congestion due to thousands of Europeans working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services,” a Facebook spokesman said in a statement.

