English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Your Google Assistant Now Speaks Hindi

To try it out, just touch and hold the Home button or say "Ok Google" on your Android smartphone.

IANS

Updated:March 15, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Your Google Assistant Now Speaks Hindi
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Google on Thursday rolled out Hindi support for its virtual assistant Google. The Assistant in Hindi will be available on Android phones 6.0+ (Marshmallow and above) and will soon come to Android 5.0 Lollipop, iPhones as well as Android Oreo (Go edition) devices.

Google Assistant is already available in Hindi in the instant-messaging platform Allo and in a special version on Reliance Jio feature phones.

"In order to make it even more useful to Indians over time, developers and businesses can now build Actions for the Hindi Assistant through the developer platform Actions on Google," said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Assistant. "Once an action is built, you can just say "Ok Google, talk to" and access the service or content straight through your Google Assistant," she added.

Also read: Google Will Soon Take Over Your Smart Home With It’s Assistant

To try it out, just touch and hold the Home button or say "Ok Google" on eligible smartphones and your personal Google Assistant will be ready to help.

To access the Hindi Google Assistant, set your device language to Hindi and update your Google Search app to the latest version.

Google Assistant will be available in more than 30 languages by the end of this year.

"The Assistant is already available in eight languages, and by the end of the year it will be available in more than 30 languages, reaching 95 percent of all eligible Android phones worldwide," Nick Fox, Vice President of Product, Google wrote in a recent blog post.

Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES