English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Your Google Assistant Now Speaks Hindi
To try it out, just touch and hold the Home button or say "Ok Google" on your Android smartphone.
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Google on Thursday rolled out Hindi support for its virtual assistant Google. The Assistant in Hindi will be available on Android phones 6.0+ (Marshmallow and above) and will soon come to Android 5.0 Lollipop, iPhones as well as Android Oreo (Go edition) devices.
Google Assistant is already available in Hindi in the instant-messaging platform Allo and in a special version on Reliance Jio feature phones.
"In order to make it even more useful to Indians over time, developers and businesses can now build Actions for the Hindi Assistant through the developer platform Actions on Google," said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Assistant. "Once an action is built, you can just say "Ok Google, talk to" and access the service or content straight through your Google Assistant," she added.
Also read: Google Will Soon Take Over Your Smart Home With It’s Assistant
To try it out, just touch and hold the Home button or say "Ok Google" on eligible smartphones and your personal Google Assistant will be ready to help.
To access the Hindi Google Assistant, set your device language to Hindi and update your Google Search app to the latest version.
Google Assistant will be available in more than 30 languages by the end of this year.
"The Assistant is already available in eight languages, and by the end of the year it will be available in more than 30 languages, reaching 95 percent of all eligible Android phones worldwide," Nick Fox, Vice President of Product, Google wrote in a recent blog post.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Google Assistant is already available in Hindi in the instant-messaging platform Allo and in a special version on Reliance Jio feature phones.
"In order to make it even more useful to Indians over time, developers and businesses can now build Actions for the Hindi Assistant through the developer platform Actions on Google," said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Assistant. "Once an action is built, you can just say "Ok Google, talk to" and access the service or content straight through your Google Assistant," she added.
Also read: Google Will Soon Take Over Your Smart Home With It’s Assistant
To try it out, just touch and hold the Home button or say "Ok Google" on eligible smartphones and your personal Google Assistant will be ready to help.
To access the Hindi Google Assistant, set your device language to Hindi and update your Google Search app to the latest version.
Google Assistant will be available in more than 30 languages by the end of this year.
"The Assistant is already available in eight languages, and by the end of the year it will be available in more than 30 languages, reaching 95 percent of all eligible Android phones worldwide," Nick Fox, Vice President of Product, Google wrote in a recent blog post.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Economical Washington Sundar Ruling the Roost in Sri Lanka
- Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures
- Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: What Makes Her the Ideal Millennial Icon
- Vaani Kapoor Turns Muse for Gauri-Nainika, Ashish N Soni; Sets the Ramp on Fire Twice
- Champions League: Ton-up Messi Shines as Barcelona Crush Chelsea