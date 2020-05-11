Your Mobile Network May Breathe Easy Soon: Measures Being Considered to Ease Network Load

If you are struggling with call drops and poor mobile data speeds at home, some relief might be on its way soon. It is expected that the Department of Telecom will implement some new measures to help improve mobile network connectivity at a time when most people are working from home and are relying on voice calls as well as data for video calls and instant messages to stay connected with colleagues. It is believed that the DoT is milling measures to improve network to match the increased demand. The indications were there. Data suggests that the daily mobile data usage in India surged to 380 Petabytes in December 2019, up from 250 Petabytes.

As part of that discussion, it is expected that DoT may accept the demand for additional backhaul spectrum made by the mobile service providers. Backhaul spectrum is used by telecom companies to connect and transfer data between towers. This will help in improving connectivity. At this time, CNBC TV18 reports that the DoT is studying the requirements as put forth by all telcos, and a decision is expected by next week. Sources say Backhaul spectrum of 11-20 GHz is being considered. The pending approvals for network equipment may also be fast-tracked, the report suggests.

There has been a significant shift in the load on mobile networks. The towers around commercial and office hubs are generally designed to take additional load of users, as the density of mobile users in that area tends to be higher. That may not be true for network hardware and towers in residential areas, where mobile operators wouldn’t have expected such a sudden spike in load—everyone from the commercial zones is now connecting to the network from their home.

However, it is unlikely that the DoT will allow telecom companies access to additional spectrum. The telecom operators are providing the details of congestion on their networks. DoT may also allow operators to enable Dynamic IP addresses on their network for devices that connect—as long as the necessary security measures are in place.

