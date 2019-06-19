Your Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Has a Critical Bug, And You Must Update it Now

If you are using the Mozilla Firefox web browser on your PC, it may perhaps be ideal if you update it to the latest version. Mozilla has released critical security updates for the web browser. You must install Firefox 67.0.3 and Firefox ESR 60.7.1 to fix a critical bug that hackers could exploit to take control of your computer.

“A type confusion vulnerability can occur when manipulating JavaScript objects due to issues in Array.pop. This can allow for an exploitable crash. We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw,” says Mozilla in the Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory 2019-18 for Security vulnerabilities fixed in Firefox 67.0.3 and Firefox ESR 60.7.1.

In fact, the United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) which is a part of the Department of Homeland Security, has also issued an alert which urges users and system administrators to update any and all PCs that are running Mozilla Firefox. “Mozilla has released security updates to address a vulnerability in Firefox and Firefox ESR. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. This vulnerability was detected in exploits in the wild. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the Mozilla Security Advisory for Firefox 67.0.3 and Firefox ESR 60.7.1 and apply the necessary updates,” US-CERT says in its alert.

The updates for the Mozilla Firefox web browser are available for download now.