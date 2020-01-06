Your Next Apple AirPods Could be Engraved With Select Emojis and Text for Free
Apple customers can now choose from a list of 30 emojis, including the smiling face, heart, unicorn, ghost, cat, alien, and even the poop emoji.
Custom engravings with text and emojis on Apple AirPods Case. (Source: Apple.com)
Apple had earlier offered its customers the option to get a custom engraving on their second-generation AirPods launched last year. Now, Apple AirPod owners are being given a chance to get their AirPods charging case engraved with text, emojis and new customization options for the first time. “New personal engraving options, from A to emoji,” says Apple in a new banner featured on the home page of its website.
So you can now get your AirPods customized at the Apple Online Store through the “Customize it for free” option that appears when you select the earphones. While it might not be possible to get the emoji of your choice since they are engraved in colourless strokes by a special process, Apple does have over 30 options for you to choose from. This includes some of the most popular emojis, such the smiling face, heart, unicorn, ghost, cat, alien, and even poop.
Customers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and a few other countries can engrave an emoji on their 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro at no additional charge. However, some regions might have to wait for a while longer for this option to be available.
