Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Your Next Apple AirPods Could be Engraved With Select Emojis and Text for Free

Apple customers can now choose from a list of 30 emojis, including the smiling face, heart, unicorn, ghost, cat, alien, and even the poop emoji.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 3:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Your Next Apple AirPods Could be Engraved With Select Emojis and Text for Free
Custom engravings with text and emojis on Apple AirPods Case. (Source: Apple.com)

Apple had earlier offered its customers the option to get a custom engraving on their second-generation AirPods launched last year. Now, Apple AirPod owners are being given a chance to get their AirPods charging case engraved with text, emojis and new customization options for the first time. “New personal engraving options, from A to emoji,” says Apple in a new banner featured on the home page of its website.

So you can now get your AirPods customized at the Apple Online Store through the “Customize it for free” option that appears when you select the earphones. While it might not be possible to get the emoji of your choice since they are engraved in colourless strokes by a special process, Apple does have over 30 options for you to choose from. This includes some of the most popular emojis, such the smiling face, heart, unicorn, ghost, cat, alien, and even poop.

Customers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and a few other countries can engrave an emoji on their 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro at no additional charge. However, some regions might have to wait for a while longer for this option to be available.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram