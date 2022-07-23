Your Next Smartwatch Is Going To Be Powerful And Feature-Rich: Here's How

When you talk about smartwatches, Apple is the undisputed leader, and even though Google tries to match the competition, it has failed due to multiple reasons. One of them has to be the hardware, as most Android smartwatches fail to deliver long battery life, sport a sleek design and more.

But all this could soon change now that Qualcomm has announced the new-gen Snapdragon W5 and W5+ Gen 1 chipset for wearables like smartwatches. Designed on the 4nm process, the company believes this hardware is going to change the fortunes of non-Apple smartwatches.

Qualcomm says the W5 series promises 2x the performance and doing so by only using half the power used by its predecessor. Smartwatches need to be sleek without taking a hit on efficiency. The chip maker says that the W5 chipset will deliver on both fronts.

In fact, Qualcomm says it has worked with Google to optimise the Wear OS platform to give the best results with the new chipset. The hardware cores along with the upgraded RAM support should go a long way in making us trust an Android smartwatch.

Health features like the deep sleep mode is getting a new power saver option so that the smartwatch doesn’t run out of juice while you’re asleep. There is an add-on chipset that will be entrusted with features like audio playback, speech processing and notifications.

Qualcomm has built a few prototypes to show what the hardware promises. But we won’t have to wait long to see the new W5 series chip on a market-ready smartwatch. Oppo Watch 3 is expected to be announced next month, giving us a better look at the new hardware and the features it offers.

Wear OS has already been overhauled by Google and Samsung. Now we are hoping that with the new Snapdragon hardware, Android smartwatches can finally become an option for buyers.

