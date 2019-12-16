Your Phone App on Windows 10 Now Lets Users Make Phone Calls From Their PC
This update is being rolled out in a phased manner, and should reach all users over the next few days.
Microsoft has rolled out a new app for Windows 10, which allows users to make phone calls, check text messages, among other features through their computers. This is a part of the YourPhone app for Windows 10, which now lets users make voice calls and also receive calls on the PC. This update is being rolled out in a phased manner, and should reach all users over the next few days.
The announcement was made by the official Windows Insider program handle on Twitter, in a tweet, “Thank you #WindowsInsiders for your feedback over the last couple of months. Today, we're pleased to announce the general availability of the #YourPhone app Calls feature, which allows you to receive and make phone calls on your PC: https://aka.ms/YourPhone”. However, another tweet clarifies that “For the #WindowsInsiders not yet seeing the new Calls feature, this is a gradual rollout, so it might take a few days to show up in the #YourPhone app for you. You must also be on the Windows 10 May Update or higher for this feature,” tweeted Windows Insider.
In order to use this feature, the user will have to ensure that their phone is connected to the internet and Windows 10. There is a dial pad and list of calls that can be seen on the app to make a call. There is also a ‘use phone’ button which can switch the call made through PC to phone. During the call on PC the computer acts as a Bluetooth speaker.
