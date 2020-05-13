Your Phone is Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat: Worry Not, This is a UV Sterilizer That You Should Buy

It probably needed a research to convince you. And that is exactly what the University of Arizona did when they confirmed that your smartphone is 7 times dirtier than your toilet seat. The thing is, in this world obsessed with technology and connectivity, we are touching more surfaces than the generations before us. And that means more germs on our hands. And since we are obsessed with being on our phones and WhatsApp groups anyway, we transfer these germs to the phone. The same phone which we then get close to our eyes, ears and nose. Getting the idea? Well, there might just be a solution at hand, with this new UV Sterilizer that can clean your smartphone and other accessories as well as smaller sized gadgets.

Daily Objects, a popular website for smartphone, laptop and smartwatch accessories, is now selling the new Portable Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer & Wireless Charger. This is priced at Rs 4,800. It is big enough to work with smartphones, watches—smart and non-smart, earphones and earbuds, facemasks, sunglasses and spectacles, keychains, rings, accessories and more. The company says this sterilizer kills 99.9% of the germs in 5 minutes. This offers the Ultraviolet-C sterilization which is designed to destroy the DNA of germs and viruses. This compact box design is 196mm long, 114 mm wide and 53mm deep. This will be able to house most of your phones and accessories with ease within the protective shield layer.

“The rings people wear everyday carry 1,70,000 bacteria even after regular washing. The personal accessories we carry almost ten times the bacterial load than shopping carts and doorknobs. And all of these can potentially harm us a lot more than we can imagine. But are we doing everything to keep ourselves safe?” says Pankaj Garg, CEO & Founder, DailyObjects. The importance of sterilization, cleanliness and protecting oneself from germs has become a mainstream subject of debate among many as the COVID pandemic sweeps the planet.

Without getting you bogged down or bewildered by complex science at work, simply put, a UV sterilizer uses a germicidal fluorescent lamp to envelop whatever it is that you want to disinfect. Studies have shown that this sterilization method is effective against foodborne pathogens, natural microbiota, molds, and yeasts, for instance. This works by breaking down certain chemical bonds and scrambling the structure of the DNA, RNA and proteins, which renders the microorganism unable to multiply. That is when it is effectively dead.

The lid also enables wireless charging, with the rating up to 15-watts. That, we have to say, is pretty brisk for wireless chargers. It is pretty convenient then, to sterilize your phone and dock it on the lid for charging as well. Not just because of COVID, but it is good to wage a war against viruses and germs on a regular basis. This straight goes into the list of must have accessories for your home.

