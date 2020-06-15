Your WhatsApp Account May Soon Be Able to Run on Four Phones Simultaneously

WhatsApp is working to let you run the same chat account on multiple devices, and this is believed to be its big feature for 2020. Now, a new update posted by WABetaInfo has claimed that initial support added for the app will allow WhatsApp to run on four devices simultaneously. This, of course, is likely to be separate from WhatsApp’s desktop and web apps, which can already mirror your account on to laptops. The all-important feature is being worked on incrementally, so don’t expect it to be rolled out in the immediate future.

So far, WhatsApp allows only one account to be linked per phone or number. Now, given that many people use multiple phones, it has become increasingly important to allow one WhatsApp account to run on several devices. This would allow for a unified chat experience through the app, which would help users run the same account on multiple phones, without needing to register from different numbers. WhatsApp is tipped to use the same Wi-Fi network as an identifier for multiple phones to use the same account.

Four devices would seem like a fair limit for WhatsApp’s multi-device efforts. Individuals who typically need WhatsApp running on multiple devices would have two smartphones, and maybe even a tablet. This leaves room for PCs to be counted as a separate entity, since they can already mirror an existing account.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also said to be working on refining its dark mode, and adding support for features such as searching for messages by date. With the increased suite of features, WhatsApp is believed to also be targeting workplace messaging tools, which offer specific features that make them more suited for work communication. With work from home becoming an increasing phenomenon, WhatsApp’s end to end encryption status will help even further in increasing its popularity, and it seems to be cashing in on the trend by adding features such as multi-device support.