YouTube App Adds HDR Support for iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
YouTube's latest update brings HDR support for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, but not for the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR since they don't have an OLED display.
While Google's YouTube mobile app is quick to bring support for new features soon after they have been announced, the story has been a little bit different when it comes to Apple devices. Apple had launched the iPhone 11 series back in September, however, the phones are now finally getting support for HDR on YouTube, a month after their announcement.
According to a report, the latest YouTube update brings HDR support for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The report further states that while YouTube has supported HDR on its iOS app since the iPhone X, it has required updates to support new hardware.
According to the report, multiple HDR options should be available for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max users after the update. Users can find these options by pressing the three dots on the top right of the video they are watching. However, the report states that one has to keep in mind that the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR do not feature HDR support on YouTube since it does not sport HDR-enabled OLED displays and feature LCD panels. This essentially means that YouTube's HDR feature will support only those iPhones that were released post-2017.
