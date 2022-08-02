YouTube Bringing The Ability To Create Shorts Out Of Already Existing Videos: Here's How To Do It

YouTube, the largest platform for videos in the world launched Shorts last year as part of the company’s venture into the short video segment that has seen a boom with the likes of TikTok and Instagram Reels. With more than a year of YouTube Shorts being in place, the company is making it easier than ever for creators to make Shorts.

YouTube has announced that it will allow users to take content from their library, create a Short from it, and upload on their channel. To make a Short out of an already posted video, creators need to go to their YouTube Studio app and choose from any long-form video in their library. Then, they can select up to 60 seconds worth of footage, and create Shorts out of them. Users will also have access to all of the same tools that are found in the web-version of YouTube Studio, and they will be able to see the timeline editor, filters, music, and more within the interface.

Apart from this, creators can add additional footage if needed from their gallery if it does not meet the 60-second requirement. Creators will also be able to fill-in content by using the Shorts camera. The most convenient and important new feature, however, is that the Shorts created using existing videos on YouTube will have links to the original videos.

The feature to create Shorts out of long YouTube videos is currently rolling out to iOS and Android devices. Short videos are a rapidly-growing content category, as with people’s shrinking attention spans, short, bite-sized videos are flourishing on the internet. TikTok was the platform that got people hooked to short videos, and now we are seeing Short videos everywhere – on Instagram, YouTube, and even on Netflix.

