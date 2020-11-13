YouTube Cancels Year-Ender 'Rewind' Video for 2020, Says It Has Been a Different Year

Google-owned video streaming giant YouTube has announced that it will not release a 'Rewind' video for 2020, the company's celebratory year-end video featuring top creators. YouTube made the announcement in a statement, saying that 2020 has been a 'different' year and it doesn't feel right to carry on if it weren't. “We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You have found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better,” YouTube said in its statement.

According to an IANS report, large creators have backed YouTube's call for cancelling the 'Rewind' year-ender video. However, the report said that there were disagreements where some creators like JerryRigEverything said that besides all the wrong things that have happened this year, there are several things to be positive about. "Since 2010, we've ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year's most impactful creators, videos, and trends. Whether you love it - or only remember 2018 - Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you. Thank you for making a difference," the tweeted statement from YouTube said.

In 2018, YouTube turned its year-ending roundup into a short film with cameos from Will Smith, Marshmello and more. The video, however, ended up becoming the most disliked video of all time despite a start-studded cast. Last year, YouTube went back to a montage of clips from YouTube's most liked videos of the year.