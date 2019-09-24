Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

YouTube CEO Issues Twitter Apology, Makes Changes After Verification Outcry

While verified YouTubers get to retain their verified status as per the new policy, YouTube users with one lakh subscribers can apply for authenticity badges.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
YouTube CEO Issues Twitter Apology, Makes Changes After Verification Outcry
Youtube's new controversial verification policy drew an outcry from creators on the video-sharing platform. Image: Twitter/Susan Wojcicki
Loading...

A day after suggesting that they introduce verification policies for creators, YouTube has now backtracked on the verification system changes. Therefore, the current verified YouTubers will get to keep their verification status, whereas the YouTubers who are not yet verified can only apply after reaching 100,000 subscribers. On September 19, last week, the video-sharing platform announced a few changes to its verification policies. In a company blog, YouTube wrote, “When viewers come to YouTube, it’s important that they know that the channel they are watching is the official presence of the creator, artist, public figure or company that it represents. With that in mind, we’re announcing upcoming changes to our channel verification programme starting in late October. There are two parts to the new verification programme, a new look and new eligibility requirements.”

However, given the backlash that the company received over the changes, YouTube rolled out changes to its verification programme. The company’s CEO Susan Wojcicki also took to Twitter to issue an apology and promised to re-evaluate the company’s recently revamped policy. On September 21, Wojcicki tweeted, “To our creators and users – I’m sorry for the frustration and hurt that we caused with our new approach to verification. While trying to make improvements, we missed the mark. As I write this, we’re working to address your concerns and we’ll have more updates soon.”

However, one single key change isn’t being reversed. The tech company will actually verify which channels are authentic. In other terms, instead of checkmarks, which used to denote verification, the company will now have a badge over a channel’s name. However, it won’t be implemented until next year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram