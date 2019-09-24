YouTube CEO Issues Twitter Apology, Makes Changes After Verification Outcry
While verified YouTubers get to retain their verified status as per the new policy, YouTube users with one lakh subscribers can apply for authenticity badges.
Youtube's new controversial verification policy drew an outcry from creators on the video-sharing platform. Image: Twitter/Susan Wojcicki
A day after suggesting that they introduce verification policies for creators, YouTube has now backtracked on the verification system changes. Therefore, the current verified YouTubers will get to keep their verification status, whereas the YouTubers who are not yet verified can only apply after reaching 100,000 subscribers. On September 19, last week, the video-sharing platform announced a few changes to its verification policies. In a company blog, YouTube wrote, “When viewers come to YouTube, it’s important that they know that the channel they are watching is the official presence of the creator, artist, public figure or company that it represents. With that in mind, we’re announcing upcoming changes to our channel verification programme starting in late October. There are two parts to the new verification programme, a new look and new eligibility requirements.”
However, given the backlash that the company received over the changes, YouTube rolled out changes to its verification programme. The company’s CEO Susan Wojcicki also took to Twitter to issue an apology and promised to re-evaluate the company’s recently revamped policy. On September 21, Wojcicki tweeted, “To our creators and users – I’m sorry for the frustration and hurt that we caused with our new approach to verification. While trying to make improvements, we missed the mark. As I write this, we’re working to address your concerns and we’ll have more updates soon.”
UPDATE 1: We heard loud & clear how much the badge means to you. Channels that currently have verification will now keep it without appeal. We’ll continue reviewing those channels to ensure we’re protecting creators from impersonation. More on our changes: https://t.co/B715A8xq2f— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) September 20, 2019
UPDATE 2: Like in the past, channels that reach 100k subs will be eligible to apply for verification. To better clarify how channels will qualify, we’ve updated the eligibility criteria here: https://t.co/SXwevL2ixOThe new look for the badge will not roll out until next year. pic.twitter.com/KW8ErX0qLa— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) September 20, 2019
However, one single key change isn’t being reversed. The tech company will actually verify which channels are authentic. In other terms, instead of checkmarks, which used to denote verification, the company will now have a badge over a channel’s name. However, it won’t be implemented until next year.
