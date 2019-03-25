English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

YouTube Denies Report of Plans to Cancel High-End Dramas, Comedies

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, has several high-end dramas and comedies currently in production and will soon reveal new and returning series, a YouTube representative told.

Reuters

Updated:March 25, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
YouTube Denies Report of Plans to Cancel High-End Dramas, Comedies
YouTube Denies Report of Plans to Cancel High-End Dramas, Comedies
Loading...
YouTube has denied that it is cancelling high-end dramas and comedies on its paid service platform, refuting the claims made in a report earlier on Sunday. A Bloomberg report said, citing sources, that the platform has stopped accepting new pitches for high-budget scripted shows and that it had canceled high end dramas and comedies.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, has several high-end dramas and comedies currently in production and will soon reveal new and returning series, a YouTube representative told Reuters late on Sunday in an emailed statement.

The platform also denied that its head of original productions Susanne Daniels and a former MTV executive hired by YouTube in 2015, is looking to move on from her position. "While it's strangely flattering to be the topic of Hollywood gossip, please know I am committed to YouTube and can't wait to unveil our robust slate of new and returning originals," Daniels was quoted as saying in the statement.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram