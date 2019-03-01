English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
YouTube Disables Comments on Videos With Children; Promises Smarter AI Filtering
There is a new Ai based comments classification system falling into place.
Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said on Thursday it had disabled comments on videos featuring minors, a week after a magazine reported the platform displayed ads next to videos that showed exploitation of children.
"Over the past week, we disabled comments from tens of millions of videos that could be subject to predatory behaviour," YouTube said in a blog here post. The report by Wired magazine said that commercials ran alongside offensive videos and comments prompted companies such as food and beverage maker Nestle SA and carrier AT&T Inc to pause advertising on YouTube earlier this week.
“While we have been removing hundreds of millions of comments for violating our policies, we had been working on an even more effective classifier, that will identify and remove predatory comments,” YouTube said. The company has also "accelerated" the rollout of an AI-based comment classification system, that YouTube confirms is "more sweeping in scope, and will detect and remove 2X more individual comments."
