YouTube Suffers Outage for Over 30 Minutes, Social Media Goes into Meltdown Mode

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Popular video streaming site YouTube suffered from an outage, with several users reporting issues with the Google-owned service on Wednesday morning. Users who tried to login, upload or watch content on the platform were confronted with a message — ‘Error 500’.The website remained inaccessible for over half an hour and social media sites were soon flooded as enraged customers complained about the outage.Reacting to the complaints, the company issued a statement on Twitter, saying: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”As with most Google-operated services, serious downtime for YouTube is pretty rare. The most recent example was when YouTube TV, a premium service, suffered service interruption during this summer’s World Cup. Some popular channel pages also gone down for a while in April.But perhaps most infamously, Pakistan’s government had accidentally caused an hours-long global YouTube blackout a decade ago by attempting to censor a trailer for an anti-Islamic film.