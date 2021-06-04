YouTube Finally Bringing Loop Video Feature on Smartphones; May Get Ability to Clip Videos

Google-owned YouTube has a loop feature on desktop that allows users to watch a single video on loop. This feature is mostly used while listening to music, as users don’t want to click the “replay" button every time their favourite song is over. Now, it is being reported that YouTube may be finally bringing that new feature to smartphones. According to a report in Times of India, the Google-owned video streaming service is rolling out two new features - one of them being the loop feature on smartphones. The Times of India report cited a website named DriodMaze to hint that Android users will soon be able to play YouTube videos on loop on their mobiles. The other feature it is being reported to add is the ability to clip videos. The report explains that this tool will allow viewers to create 60 second video clips from existing videos to make only that part of the video share-able.

The “Loop video" feature will be accessible on the three-dot menu button on an YouTube video. Users will be able to toggle “Loop Video" on or off from the menu. The clip feature, on the other hand, is available on both Android and iOS. According to online reports, YouTube is also planning to ship new features like video description and the links that we add in description wouldn’t work on TV and users won’t be able to open them on TV.

YouTube earlier said that it has launched a $100 million fund to pay content creators who make hit videos on its new short-form video feature Shorts, as YouTube aims to court more influencers. The fund will launch in the coming months and pay creators this year and 2022, YouTube said. The investment comes as platforms are racing to attract young creators who are building huge fan followings - and big earning potential - by filming short comedy skits and dance routines.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here