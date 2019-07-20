Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

YouTube Fined in Million Over Kids' Data Privacy Breach

The settlement comes after an FTC investigation found that Google improperly collected children's data which is a breach of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, CNET reported on Friday.

IANS

Updated:July 20, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
YouTube Fined in Million Over Kids' Data Privacy Breach
Image: Team TouTube/Twitter
Loading...

Google has reportedly reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over alleged violations of children's data privacy laws on its content sharing app YouTube. The settlement comes after an FTC investigation found that Google improperly collected children's data which is a breach of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, CNET reported on Friday.

However, the Department of Justice has yet to sign off on the details of the fine, hence the exact amount YouTube would lose in the settlement remains unknown. Earlier in June it was reported that Google could face fines from a late-stage investigation by the federal government into YouTube's handling of children's videos, after which the platform said it was considering significant changes to protect its youngest content creators and viewers. One of the US Senators, Ed Markey, had also sent a letter to the FTC asking the commission to "hold YouTube accountable for any illegal activity affecting children that the company may have committed".

In addition to the already existing enquiries on YouTube, the Centre for Digital Democracy and the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood also approached the FTC suggesting penalties for the video streaming giant. They recommended all children's data be deleted, civil penalties, plus "a $100 million fund to be used to support the production of non-commercial, high-quality and diverse content for children", the report noted. To combat such repetitive issues, especially involving kids' privacy, the platform is considering putting all the content for children on the YouTube Kids app that was launched in 2015.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram