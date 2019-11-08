YouTube for Desktop Gets a Major Redesign With Richer Thumbnails and More
Users can now tailor their channel recommendations on YouTube and watch higher resolution previews of videos.
Image for Representation (IANS)
After testing a host of new features for YouTube for desktop, the company has finally started to roll out a new design for its desktop and tablet homepage, which now features richer thumbnails and higher resolution video previews, media reports said. YouTube now feels confident enough to debut two of them to the public: viewers can now assemble a queue of videos and will be able to manually tailor their channel recommendations.
Sections have also been enlarged to feature eight videos at a time, up from five, Android Police reported on Friday. Interestingly, if the video platform's algorithm has been showing offensive videos on your recommendations list, an issue the company has been struggling with for a while now, users can change that using the desktop version's new feature.
On the homepage, simply tap on the three-dot pull-down menu at the bottom of a video and choose "Don't recommend channel." This feature was originally introduced for mobile phone users back in June. With the new redesign, YouTube will hope to continue drawing more users to its platform, some of which the company will hope to convert into those who pay for YouTube Premium.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Poses with Her 'Tony Stark', Bhumi Pednekar Goes 'OMG Same'
- WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?
- Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga