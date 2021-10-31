YouTube Gets 'New to You' Feature to Help Users Discover Fresh Content

YouTube homepage feed, Chrome news feed or Facebook news feed mostly show you content on these accessible pages which revolve around a very small set of topics that links to something you searched or watched. While this feature can keep you engaged on the platform and become helpful in diving deep into your interests declared on the platform, the feature also builds an echo chamber around you that only supplies you one kind of content and a wide array of content that you did not search for, remains undiscovered. Now, claiming to help its users “to find new creators and fresh content" beyond their “typical recommendations," YouTube is rolling out a new feature called “New To You."

According to a post in the Community section of the YouTube help portal by Meaghan, Community Manager at YouTube, the feature is available on the YouTube homepage across mobile, desktop and television devices. Using the “new to you" feature, users can find content “beyond the recommended videos" they normally see, said the post.

Here is how you can access this feature to find videos that are “new to you":

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your mobile, desktop or television.

Step 2: Make sure you are logged in to YouTube. Since this feature is based on personalisation, only logged-in users will be able to see it.

Step 3: On your smartphone, you should see a “New to you" option in the topic bar on the top of your screen, beside the “Explore" button. If you cannot see it, you need to drag the homepage and pull it down to refresh the screen.

Step 4: Once the screen is refreshed, you should see a “New to you" option with a colourful outline. Touch the option, and YouTube will show you videos that it thinks are fresh and undiscovered to you.

On your desktop device, the ‘New to you’ option will appear in the video feed itself as a card titled “Looking for something different?" There will be a ‘New to you’ button on the card, clicking which will take you to the videos ‘undiscovered’ to you yet. The reason for the feature, the company explains in the community post, was giving users to watch something new when they are caught up with all the recommendations, and helping video creators connect with new audiences.

