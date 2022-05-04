YouTube Go Lightweight App Won’t Be Available From August: What It Means

The YouTube Go app for Android smartphones is going away for good. YouTube made the announcement on Wednesday, advising all the YouTube Go users to start using the regular YouTube app on their devices. YouTube Go will be available till August this year, as per the latest post.

YouTube Go was launched in 2016, when Google wanted low-end devices to run the popular streaming app without offering features like comments, creating content or switching to dark mode. It was also targeted at markets like India where connectivity posed a challenge.

And now that comments have become an integral part of YouTube, the platform feels it’s the right time to pull the plug on its Go version for users.

The other main reason behind launching YouTube Go was to help people save their data usage, which used to be on the higher side with video streaming and has data prices. But YouTube says it has started tweaking the main app to make it useable on entry-level smartphones available in the market.

Since all those issues have gone, it makes sense to shut down YouTube Go and focus on keeping the main app stable and improving its performance further.

The YouTube Go app is also part of the Android Go ecosystem, and since YouTube has not talked about that aspect of the Go app, it will be intriguing to see if Android Go smartphones continue to get the version after August this year.

The Android Go platform was created so that you can have smartphones with 1GB or 2GB RAM, which has become a rarity these days. The software was also tuned to run lightweight apps, which don’t take a lot of space on your phone’s storage.

All these enhancements made it possible for Google to offer affordable smartphones, by partnering with brands like Nokia, Samsung and a few more brands.

