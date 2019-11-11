YouTube Homepage Redesign Gives Bigger Thumbnails, Mute Channel Option

Last week YouTube had announced some of its upcoming changes through its Terms and Conditions (https://www.news18.com/news/tech/youtube-is-now-alerting-users-about-upcoming-terms-of-service-changes-2376929.html). The changes are to be brought into effect next month, from December 10 onwards. In another official notification, the company has announced the changes that are rolling out to its homepage.

YouTube had added a number of changes in the homepage redesign, trying to make it more user-friendly, and reportedly began rolling out redesign on November 7. The revamped homepage will be available across desktops as well as YouTube apps on Android and iOS tablets. The company mentioned a list of the changes with the redesign. These include:

1. Next Video To watch: YouTube has decided to increase the size of thumbnails. Additionally, it will also include video titles of longer videos. With this, the user will be getting clear information in a single glance. Additionally, users will be able to access higher resolution video previews. Also, channel icons will be mentioned below each video, to make it easier to recognize your favourite content creators.

2. Customized Queue: If you have browsed YouTube, you might have noticed that it plays songs automatically, similar to your choices. However, now you can customize your own queue. The feature users will able to select videos they want to play next, without interrupting the current video. For now, the feature will only be added on desktop.

3. Mute YouTube Channels: If there are some YouTube channels that are bugging you time and again in the suggestions, you can simply mute them. This feature was launched on mobile earlier this year. Now, the feature has also been brought to the desktop version. To mute a channel. Just click on the three-dot menu next to a video, and select “Don’t recommend channel.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.