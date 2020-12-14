YouTube India Best of 2020: Carry Minati Wins Top Creator, Badshah's Genda Phool Was the Top Music Video

YouTube India has revealed the top trending videos, music videos, and creators (as well as breakout creators) on its platform for 2020. Among the most celebrated artist on its platform this year was Ajey 'CarryMinati' Nagar whose video "YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End" was not only the most trending video in the country but the 21-year-old was also the top creator as well most breakout artist. Currently, CarryMinati's top video has over 68 million views. Other top trending videos on YouTube India include Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala, Make Joke Of - Make Joke of, TRT Ertugrul by PTV, and Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients.

YouTube shared the development in a blog post where it said that its users during the COVID-19 year used the platform to talk about topics ranging from haircuts to workouts to crisis cooking ideas. "We feel privileged to have played a helpful role in this time, purveying entertainment, information and education - but more than anything else, we are privileged to be the canvas for the resilience, kindness and limitless creativity of the YouTube community," the company added. Recently, Google also revealed the most trending queries in India, while YouTube earlier this year announced that it won't release YouTube Rewin owing to the pandemic. So without any delay, here are the year's top trending videos, top music videos, top creators and top breakout creators.

Top Music Videos

Sony Music India - Badshah - Genda Phool | JacquelineFernandez | Payal Dev

DIL Music - Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav

Aditya Music - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik

Sony Music India - Sumit Goswami - Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020

T-Series - Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B,Jasmine Sandlas,Garry Sandhu

Top Trending Videos

CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End

Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | "छोटू दादा ट्रेक्टर वाला " Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video

Make Joke Of - Make Joke of | MJO| - The Lockdown

TRT Ertugrul by PTV - Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1

Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida

Top Creators

CarryMinati

Total Gaming

Techno Gamerz

Jkk Entertainment

ashish chanchlani vines

Top Breakout Creators

CarryMinati

Total Gaming

Techno Gamerz

Desi Gamers

The MriDul