YouTube India Best of 2020: Carry Minati Wins Top Creator, Badshah's Genda Phool Was the Top Music Video
YouTube has released the list of top trending videos, music videos, and creators as well as breakout creators. CarryMinati's top trending video, YouTube vs Tik Tok currently has over 68 million views.
- Last Updated: December 14, 2020, 19:58 IST
YouTube India has revealed the top trending videos, music videos, and creators (as well as breakout creators) on its platform for 2020. Among the most celebrated artist on its platform this year was Ajey 'CarryMinati' Nagar whose video "YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End" was not only the most trending video in the country but the 21-year-old was also the top creator as well most breakout artist. Currently, CarryMinati's top video has over 68 million views. Other top trending videos on YouTube India include Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala, Make Joke Of - Make Joke of, TRT Ertugrul by PTV, and Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients.
YouTube shared the development in a blog post where it said that its users during the COVID-19 year used the platform to talk about topics ranging from haircuts to workouts to crisis cooking ideas. "We feel privileged to have played a helpful role in this time, purveying entertainment, information and education - but more than anything else, we are privileged to be the canvas for the resilience, kindness and limitless creativity of the YouTube community," the company added. Recently, Google also revealed the most trending queries in India, while YouTube earlier this year announced that it won't release YouTube Rewin owing to the pandemic. So without any delay, here are the year's top trending videos, top music videos, top creators and top breakout creators.
Top Music Videos
Sony Music India - Badshah - Genda Phool | JacquelineFernandez | Payal Dev
DIL Music - Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav
Aditya Music - #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik
Sony Music India - Sumit Goswami - Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020
T-Series - Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B,Jasmine Sandlas,Garry Sandhu
Top Trending Videos
CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End
Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | "छोटू दादा ट्रेक्टर वाला " Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video
Make Joke Of - Make Joke of | MJO| - The Lockdown
TRT Ertugrul by PTV - Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1
Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida
Top Creators
CarryMinati
Total Gaming
Techno Gamerz
Jkk Entertainment
ashish chanchlani vines
Top Breakout Creators
CarryMinati
Total Gaming
Techno Gamerz
Desi Gamers
The MriDul