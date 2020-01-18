YouTube Introduces ‘Topics’ on Subscription Feed

Google-owned music and video streaming app YouTube keeps introducing changes every now and then to facilitate better user experience. Recently, YouTube added Dark Mode to its desktop and mobile version in order to reduce eye strain, and now, YouTube is rolling out basic subscription filters to iOS.

Usually, a user subscribes to their favourite channels to watch the latest videos and notifications. However, because of the variety of content available on the platform, users often end up subscribing to a lot of YouTube channels. This, in turn, makes the device flooded with Subscriptions feed, thus making it hard to keep a track on latest videos.

To put a cap on this, YouTube for iOS has added new filters for channel subscription. The app gives it users six options to choose from, including All, Today, Continue Watching, Unwatched, Live, and Posts. Once a user tap on any filter, YouTube will start showing videos in a reverse-chronological list. This list would include videos posted on a particular day by all channels subscribed by a user. YouTube has named these filters 'topics'.

A Google support page has elaborated all the filters in detail. The company has also posted a demonstration video to show how the filters work in subscription feed. The support note also stated that the Google will introduce a similar feature to Android in near future.

