YouTube is Now Alerting Users About Upcoming Terms of Service Changes

YouTube is now alerting its users on mobile and the web about changes to its Terms of Service which come into effect next month. If you open the YouTube app anytime soon, you will see this banner at the very top of the page with the option to delve more into the finer details of what the changes entail for you as a user. Google says that the new YouTube Terms of Service are applicable from December 10. The chances include guidelines for how you may use the service, the content being published, the rights that you may grant for the content that you publish and removal of content by YouTube, among other things.

YouTube reserves the right to monitor and flag content that may not be fit for consumption by others. “You are legally responsible for the Content you submit to the Service. We may use automated systems that analyze your Content to help detect infringement and abuse, including spam and malware,” says YouTube.

There has been a debate recently involving a few apps and web based services about the ownership of content that is uploaded and published on those platforms. Who owns the content after it is published? You retain ownership rights in your Content. However, we do require you to grant certain rights to YouTube and other users of the Service, as described below,” say the new YouTube Terms of Service. However, it isn’t that simple. Is it ever? “By providing Content to the Service, you grant to YouTube a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable, sublicensable license to use that Content (including to reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works, display and perform it). YouTube may only use that Content in connection with the Service and YouTube’s (and its successors’ and Affiliates) business, including for the purpose of promoting and redistributing part or all of the Service,” says the new Terms of Service document.

The new YouTube Terms of Service will be applicable to all users, across all platforms, from December 10.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.