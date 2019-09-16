Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

YouTube is Pulling the Plug From its 'Leanback' TV Web Interface

It seems likely that this is an attempt by Google to limit streaming boxes, home theatre PCs and other TV-based devices from accessing YouTube.

IANS

Updated:September 16, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
YouTube is Pulling the Plug From its 'Leanback' TV Web Interface
It seems likely that this is an attempt by Google to limit streaming boxes, home theatre PCs and other TV-based devices from accessing YouTube.
Loading...

YouTube has decided to pull the plug on its TV-friendly web interface, but has not specified any time. The web application is controlled with a remote and used with smart TVs and similar devices. "If you watch YouTube using the Leanback interface on a home theatre PC, you might have to scrounge for an alternative. YouTube is warning visitors to the Leanback web portal that this version 'will be going away soon'," Engadget reported on Sunday quoting Android Police.

"This won't preclude you from watching YouTube, but you'll have to turn to another device if you want an interface that's easier to navigate from across the living room," it said. Leanback TV interface for the web is what let Amazon Fire TV products to still access YouTube after Google withdrew its official app.

The Google-owned video streaming giant has not specified a reason for discontinuing the service. But, according to Android Police, it seems likely that this is an attempt by Google to limit streaming boxes, home theatre PCs and other TV-based devices from accessing YouTube unless there is some licencing agreement between manufacturer and Google.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram