YouTube is The Most Popular Social Media Platform Right Now, Followed by Facebook, Instagram

YouTube is currently the most popular social media platform in the US, according to a recent report from Pew Research Center. YouTube is followed by Facebook, which is used by 69 percent people in the US, after YouTube’s 81 percent penetration. The results of the Pew Research Center report come as a result of a survey conducted between January 25 and February 8, 2021. The survey also notes that roughly seven in ten Americans still use social media platforms on a daily basis despite the controversies and the negative sentiments against social media over concerns of online security and data privacy. The report, titled Social Media Use in 2021 says that 81 percent people in the US use YouTube - up front 73 percent in 2019. This is followed by Facebook, which is used by 69 percent people, with Instagram taking the third spot with a 40 percent popularity.

After YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, Pinterest takes the fourth spot with 31 percent people using the app, followed by LinkedIn, which was used by 28 percent Americans. After LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitter, and WhatsApp share 25 percent popularity, and TikTok is used by 21 percent Americans. About 13 percent people in the US also use the neighbourhood-focused platform called “Nextdoor." The report said that in terms of growth Reddit is the one of the most significantly-growing platform apart from YouTube. Reddit registered an 18 percent growth this year, as opposed to 11 percent in 2019.

The report also highlighted the demographic, saying that Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok have a strong following among young users. The report also offered an age-wise segregation of the use of social media platforms. It said that about 84 percent of the adults between the age of 18 to 29 say they use any social media sites, while 81 percent of ones between the age of 30 to 49 say they use social media. 73 percent of adults aged between 50 and 64 say they use social media sites, while about 45 percent of those aged 65 and older are on social media. 71 percent of 18-29 year-olds say they use Instagram, while 65 percent use Snapchat. 50 percent say they use TikTok.

In case of YouTube, 95 percent of the people aged 18 year-old to 29 year-old say they use YouTube, while 91 percent aged 30 to 49 years old use the video streaming platform. When it comes to Facebook, 70 percent of those aged 18 to 29 say they use Facebook, while 77 percent aged between 30 to 49 percent use the social media platform.

