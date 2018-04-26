English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
YouTube Kids Introduces New Controls For Parents
The new features include ‘Collections’ that will allow parents to choose only the channel collection and subjects they want their kids to view, ‘Parent Approved Content’ that empowers parents to handpick every video.
YouTube Kids Introduces New Controls For Parents (Image: YouTube)
YouTube Kids today announced three new features that give parents even more control over the content available in the YouTube Kids app. The new features include ‘Collections’ that will allow parents to choose only the channel collection and subjects they want their kids to view, ‘Parent Approved Content’ that empowers parents to handpick every video and channel available to their child in the app and an improved ‘Search-off’ control for an even more contained experience the company said in a statement.
Starting this week, YouTube Kids team and their partners will offer collections of trusted channels on a variety of subjects from arts & crafts and music to sports, learning, and so much more. Parent will just have to go into Profile Settings and select from available collections such as Sesame Workshop and PBS KIDS. YouTube Kids team will continue to add more partners over time.
For those parents who want even more control over the videos and channels in the YouTube Kids app, a special feature later this year will roll-out, that will allow parents to specifically handpick every video and channel available to their child in the app. From this week turning search off will limit the YouTube Kids experience to channels that have been verified by the YouTube Kids team. This means that search off will not include recommendations from the broader YouTube Kids corpus.
