'YouTube Kids' to Display Videos Hand-Picked by Curators

The new version of "YouTube Kids" app parents the option to turn off algorithmically recommended videos and only display those suitable for children handpicked by a team of curators

IANS

Updated:April 9, 2018, 6:19 PM IST
'YouTube Kids' to Display Videos Hand-Picked by Curators (image for representation)
YouTube is planning to release a new version of its "YouTube Kids" app that gives parents the option to turn off algorithmically recommended videos and only display those suitable for children handpicked by a team of curators.

"The whitelisted option of the app could be released within the coming weeks. It's designed to give parents an option where they can feel comfortable letting their kids watch videos on their own, without worrying that they might end up in the dark corners of the internet," BuzzFeed reported on Saturday quoting a source familiar with the company's plan.

By giving parents the option to turn off the algorithmically recommended videos, the new "YouTube Kids" plans to curb conspiracy theory videos such as sexually explicit language, profanity and paedophilia jokes that were surfacing on the channel previously.

The Google-owned video platform did not deny its plans for the app but it told BuzzFeed News: "We are always working to update and improve 'YouTube Kids' however we don't comment on rumour or speculation."

