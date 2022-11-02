YouTube Launches 'Primetime Channels' For Streaming Movies, TV Shows And More

People use YouTube to watch a variety of video content, from tech reviews to standup comedy and more. The current level of content diversity, quality, and volume is unmatched and now, Primetime Channels, a new feature from YouTube, has just been announced. The feature is currently limited to the US.

Primetime Channels feature will allow you to stream your favorite TV shows, movies, and sports from services including SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+ and ViX+ directly in the YouTube app.

The Alphabet-owned giant claims that users can experience over 30 channels that can be directly bought through YouTube and other popular streaming services like NBA League Pass are slated to launch soon as well. To sign up for the service in the US, users need to head to the Movies and TV hub.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love,” said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming.

YouTube claims that the company will keep adding new content options to Primetime Channels and eventually, it will expand worldwide to international users as well.

In a blogpost, YouTube said, “Once you sign up, content from your Primetime Channels will be reflected into the YouTube experience you know and love. For fans who like to go deeper into what they’re watching, Primetime Channels homepages will feature shows and movies with curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews. When searching for content from your purchases, you’ll be able to quickly identify and access them in the search results, alongside videos from your favorite creators.”

