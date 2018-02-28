YouTube Live Gets New Features Including Automatic Captions Enabled

Online video sharing service YouTube on Tuesday rolled out a new enhanced version of YouTube "Mobile Live" that will afford users more ways to watch live videos and interact with the community in real time. YouTube is starting to roll out chat replay so that users can follow the conversation even after a live stream is over.Live chat replays will show up alongside the video, exactly as it appeared live, the company added.The live automatic captions will provide creators a quick way to make live streams accessible to more people. With the live automatic speech recognition (LASR) technology, users will get captions with error rates and latency approaching industry standards. "This will be rolled out in the coming weeks, and will continue to improve accuracy and latency of automatic captions," the statement added.The video creators can now add a location tag to their mobile live streams and video uploads and share all their favourite hot spots with viewers. Users can also explore other videos with the same location tag by simply clicking on it and can also use the location filter on the search results page to find other videos from a specific spot, YouTube said.Mobile live streaming has been built directly into the YouTube mobile app and the streaming videos will have the same features as regular YouTube videos.