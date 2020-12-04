YouTube Music Adds Songs of the Year Playlist That Includes 'My 2020 Year in Review' and More

YouTube Music has started adding a 'Songs of the Year' section that includes top hits from 2020. This section also includes 'My 2020 Year in Review' playlist that features songs that a user has listed to most this year. The Songs of the Year section is further divided into various playlists such as Top Hip Hop 2020, Top Metal 2020, Top Pop 2020, Top Indie 2020, and Top Country 2020 that are based on songs that users across the world listened to the most in 2020. Recently, Spotify and Apple had released the list of the top songs on its platform that offers a look at the listening habits its users for the past 11 months.

Each playlist under the Songs of the Year on YouTube Music features roughly 50 titles and also highlights its total duration. It appears that the songs under each playlist are listed in a chronological order based on the number of hours users listened to them. The Top Hip Hop 2020 playlist feature titles such as Circles by Post Malone, Say So by Doja Cat, The Box byRoddy Ricch, Savage Remix by Megan Thee Stallion, and Rockstar by DaBaby in collaboration with Roddy Ricch. Similarly, the Top Metal 2020 playlist includes songs like Straight to Hell by Ozzy Osbourne, Inside Out by Five Finger Death Punch, and Memento Mori by Lamb Of God.

The Songs of the Year playlists can be accessed via both YouTube Music web client and apps for Android and iOS. However, the My 2020 Year in Review playlist cannot be shared with other users. Meanwhile, Spotify launched its 2020 Wrapped earlier this week to let users recap their listening history for the year. Apple Music also has Replay that features a collection of the most-played artists, songs, and albums. Notably, the Google-owned YouTube had previously announced that the company will not release its release a 'Rewind' video for 2020. YouTube had the announced the decision in November, saying that 2020 has been a 'different' year and it doesn't feel right to carry on if it weren't.