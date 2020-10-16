YouTube Music App Now Available On Apple Watch, Before Google's Own Wear OS

YouTube Music has a new app for Apple Watch. The new YouTube Music app for Apple Watch provides basic music playback controls and allows Apple Watch users to browse for music straight from their smartwatch. The Apple Watch app is rolling out with YouTube Music's 3.88 build version. The app is modeled after the Apple Music version of the Apple Watch app. In order to use the YouTube Music app on the Apple Watch, users are required to have the latest version of YouTube Music on their phones, an Apple Watch Series 3 or above (running on WatchOS 6 or above), a YouTube Premium subscription, and an iPhone. It is also important to note that the Apple Watch version of the YouTube Music app comes before a Google WatchOS version of YouTube Music.

"YouTube Music Premium users can now browse music collections, control playback and select casting options directly from their Apple Watch," YouTube said in a blog post announcement. YouTube said that the app contains a customisation feature called complication, which allows users to display relevant information directly on the watch face. The 'complication' also gives users direct access to playback controls and recommendations. The YouTube Music app shows two tabs - Now Playing and Library. While the 'Now Playing' tab uses album art as a background with controls for play/paus music and skip/repeat songs in the front, the Library lets users access their Last Played song, Downloads, Playlists, Albums, Songs, Artists, and subscriptions.

Google is shifting to YouTube Music as its primary music streaming service, as the company prepares to shut down Google Play Music completely by the end of this year. As part of the shift, Google has recently introduced several new features on the YouTube Music app like the ability to play playlists via Google Assistant and cast uploaded music to devices and speakers. YouTube also enhanced its 'explore' tab to include global YouTube Charts in the last update.

Further, Google had earlier this week announced upgrades to the YouTube Music app for Android TVs and the YouTube Music tab on the YouTube TV app for smart TVs.