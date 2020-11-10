YouTube Music Brings My Mixes Feature on iOS and Android for a Personalised Music Experience

YouTube is rolling out a Spotify-like Mix feature to all YouTube Music general users, scheduled to reach all devices in the next few days. The new personalised mix feature will suggest up to seven mixes based on a user's personal taste. YouTube is calling the feature 'My Mixes' and will be listed on the Home tab. Apart from My Mixes, the YouTube Music update also replaces Your Mix with My Supermix - a place where all of a user's music shows up combined.

Apart from My Mixes and Supermixes, there is a new activity bar on the YouTube Music app that shows on the Home tab and shows music suggestions according to activities - Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute. The new update is rolling out for both Android and iOS users worldwide. Last month, YouTube Music had announced new features for YouTube on smart TVs, which brought updated visuals to showcase album and playlist artwork more prominently, making it easier to find music. On the other hand, users on Android TV OS and the new Chromecast with Google TV will now be able to access their uploaded music from their TV app - YouTube music is one of the few music apps that allows users to upload their own music.

YouTube Music has now become Google's primary music streaming service, after the company announced plans to shut down its Google Play Music. The Mountain View-based giant will completely shut Google Play Music by the end of this year and is constantly bringing updates to YouTube Music in order to compete with leaders in the music streaming space like Apple Music and Spotify.