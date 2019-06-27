YouTube Music Gets new Feature That can Download up to 500 Songs for Offline Mode

In a recent move, Google has decided to revamp YouTube Music for Android and iOS users who do not have a consistent internet connection. The app is now getting a new feature called Smart Downloads, which will automatically download up to 500 songs which have been 'liked' by the user. However, the feature will only be available for YouTube Music Premium subscribers.

According to the updated feature, all the premium subscribers can download entire albums and playlists for playback when there’s no internet connection. While YouTube already has a collection named ‘Offline mixtape’, which automatically chooses songs based on the user’s choice of music and rates it, the smart downloads will be able to automatically store up to 500 songs for offline mode. The offline mixtape feature is still available and makes up the first hundred songs saved by smart downloads.

The new Smart Downloads feature will only stock up the offline listening library when the phone has a WiFi connection so as not to drain your mobile data. It will be generally done at night so that it doesn't bother the user during the phone’s need in the daytime.

However, YouTube isn’t the first company to try and predict what media you might want to consume based on your choice during an offline internet connection. The Netflix app does something similar and downloads the next episode of a show the user is watching in advance. Once watched, the user can delete the episodes.