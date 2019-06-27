Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

YouTube Music Gets new Feature That can Download up to 500 Songs for Offline Mode

The new Smart Download feature will automatically download the first 500 songs you have liked on YouTube Music for offline access.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
YouTube Music Gets new Feature That can Download up to 500 Songs for Offline Mode
The new Smart Download feature will automatically download the first 500 songs you have liked on YouTube Music for offline access.
Loading...

In a recent move, Google has decided to revamp YouTube Music for Android and iOS users who do not have a consistent internet connection. The app is now getting a new feature called Smart Downloads, which will automatically download up to 500 songs which have been 'liked' by the user. However, the feature will only be available for YouTube Music Premium subscribers.

According to the updated feature, all the premium subscribers can download entire albums and playlists for playback when there’s no internet connection. While YouTube already has a collection named ‘Offline mixtape’, which automatically chooses songs based on the user’s choice of music and rates it, the smart downloads will be able to automatically store up to 500 songs for offline mode. The offline mixtape feature is still available and makes up the first hundred songs saved by smart downloads.

The new Smart Downloads feature will only stock up the offline listening library when the phone has a WiFi connection so as not to drain your mobile data. It will be generally done at night so that it doesn't bother the user during the phone’s need in the daytime.

However, YouTube isn’t the first company to try and predict what media you might want to consume based on your choice during an offline internet connection. The Netflix app does something similar and downloads the next episode of a show the user is watching in advance. Once watched, the user can delete the episodes.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram