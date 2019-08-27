YouTube Music Introduces 'Hottest 50 Songs' Every Friday

In a bid to keep up with Apple Music and Spotify, YouTube Music is now offering users “Released” playlists of the hottest 50 songs. The first edition coincides with the release of Taylor Swift’s Lover, and the singer features on the cover artwork. The newly-added feature was confirmed by YouTube Music and comes on the heels of the music-streaming service recently allowing users to sort albums and other saved library content.

By visiting the released link, users will find a list of “the hottest 50 songs this week, served up fresh to you every Friday.” For some users, the “Released” playlist feature graces the “Home” feed with a full-width card noting the “new playlist” and “This week’s new tracks.” Like other playlists, it can be added to the library and downloaded for offline playback. However, the feature differs from the personalized “New Release Mix” and “selected just for you.”

Just like Apple Music and Spotify, the list is refreshed every Friday for access to new songs every week. So basically, YouTube Music is not only trying to engage music lovers with the new feature but is also trying to push the service so it can be at par with the competition.

