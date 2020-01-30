YouTube Music is Finally Expanding the New Album and Single Releases Section

There's some good news if you use YouTube Music. The music streaming service has introduced a feature for both Android and iOS, with the help of which users will be able to see all the newly released albums and singles. Initially, users were allowed to only see 10 most recent albums or singles by swiping horizontally on YouTube Music.

The app has now introduced a "See All" button on the top-right, next to New releases. Once the user clicks on this, they are directed to a new "Albums & Singles" page that lists them all. According to a report by 9To5Google, the new addition to YouTube Music began earlier this month, but it became widely available only recently.

Some of the users have also shared about the same on Reddit. The new addition is presently available in YouTube Music version 3.49 and on both Android and iOS platforms. The update is expected to reach out to all the users in the next few days. Apple and Android users may visit the App Store or Google Play Store to check if it is available. Since its launch in 2015, YouTube Music has been adding a host of innovative features for its users.

