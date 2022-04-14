YouTube Music Is Getting New Features Like Improved Radio Algorithm; Podcasts Coming Soon?

YouTube Music has got a new update that brings several new features to the Google-owned music streaming app. The update brings an improved radio algorithm, new Shuffle, new interface changes, changes to Family listening, and more. The new features come as part of Google’s development plans for YouTube Music that were scheduled for February and March this year. With this new update, the YouTube app for Wear OS also now left users shuffle all their downloaded music at once.

The new features come as part of Google‘s list of improvements to YouTube Music that was drafted in February and March. The company has improved its radio algorithm to show more artists. The team at YouTube said that it has improved the back-end logic that nominates the music that shows up in Radio Song to increase the artist diversity in these playlists. This means that selecting a song from the search results will now only play that track instead of also generating a radio station of mix. However, the option to autoplay will remain and users can turn that on from the ‘Up Next’ queue.

The app has also brought a new feature called Family Shelf that confines Family listening into one single place. This includes a personalised family mix and other playlists. The Listen Again shelf on smart TVs and gaming consoles will also stop showing duplicates. It will, instead, feature an increased number of results.

YouTube is also bringing the ability to shuffle downloaded YouTube Music straight from the YouTube WearOS app. This lets users shuffle play all their downloaded music instead of being limited to ordered play and playlist shuffles.

Separately, a report has said that YouTube is bringing podcasts to YouTube Music, in order to take on competitors like Apple and Spotify. The report cites an 84-page document that outlines the company’s roadmap for improved podcast integration. According to this leaked document, YouTube is planning to integrate podcasts in the platform.

