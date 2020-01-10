YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?
Given YouTube's overall reach, introducing user-uploaded tracks can have a significant impact on independent artists and producers.
YouTube Music has been steadily attempting to add more features to its platform, in a bid to compete more strongly against the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. Now, it is being reported that the Google-owned music app may soon allow users to upload their own content. The same may feature in a separate, user-uploaded content section, and potentially build an ecosystem for independent artists and content creators.
So far, Google's other music streaming service, Google Play Music, already has this feature. But, the app was never able to gain enough popularity among users, to the scale of what the company had hoped for. Google had in fact announced that it would add 'user-uploaded content' to its YouTube Music platform two years ago, but has mostly remained mum about this feature, until now.
The feature can reportedly be found on YouTube Music's app APK version 3.47. In the teardown of the app version, it was noticed that the YouTube Music app will allow users to browse through the manually uploaded content separately, adding more emphasis to independent musicians. It will be a cloud-based service, and would include content imported from Google Play Music as well. The user-uploaded content will most likely be featured in the artists, songs, albums and playlists sections, too.
YouTube Music will allow users to view common artists from the uploaded content, hence offering more exposure to independent music producers. Google Play Music had set a song limit of 50,000 tracks for user uploads. After receiving lukewarm response from users to its music app, Google has said it would deploy its resources to make YouTube Music its primary music streaming service.
