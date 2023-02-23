YouTube Music Now Lets You Create Custom Radio Channels: How It Works

YouTube Music is the music streaming app with all the popular content available on YouTube. Its journey started late but has quickly become the go-to choice for many users. And now, they have more reasons to consider using the YouTube Music app on their smartphones.

The music app now lets you create custom radio channels with their favourite artists, music genre and playlists in focus. The option to create the radio channel is available on the home screen of the YouTube Music app and you can avail the benefits of this feature by signing up with your Google account.

Custom radio channels are an integral part of most music apps as they provide users with personalised music choices, and it is strange to see YouTube take this long to bring the custom radio option to YouTube Music. Now that it is here, we can tell you the steps to create these radio channels and how they look on the music streaming app.

How To Create Custom Radio Channel On YouTube Music

- Open YouTube Music app on your phone

- Sign in with your Google ID

- Scroll down to Create Custom Radio option

- Select the artists and click on next

- YouTube Music gives you option for low, medium and high variety

- You can also change song selection based on familiar, blend and discover

- Add filters based on your music preference

- Click on done

- Your custom YouTube Music radio channel is ready

While going through the steps you will notice the long-ish name of the channel based on the artists you have selected to play. We didn’t see any option to edit the name, which could be ideal for many to personalise the channel in their way.

