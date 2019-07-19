Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

YouTube Music Now Lets Your Switch Between a Song And Its Music Video With a Single Tap

Google has plans to replace the older Google Play Music with the YouTube Music app at some point in the near future.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
Image for Representation
Google has announced an update to the YouTube Music app for iOS and Android that will make it easier for users to effortlessly switch between listening to the audio of your favourite songs and its music video. These features are now available to YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers.

"Switching between songs and music videos is as simple as the tap of a button. Users will notice a video button at the top of the screen as they start listening to a song, and with a simple tap, they can instantly start watching the music video or flip back to the audio at the same point in the track," says Google in an official statement. When a user listens to a song in the YouTube Music app, there will be an icon at the top of the screen, if there's a music video for it. Tapping on the icon will switch to the video.

There will now be the Song and Video tabs at the top of the music playback screen, allowing users to make a quick switch. The new update will work for more than five million official music videos out there. One can turn off the option to play music videos entirely from the settings as well.

The new feature is not available to free subscribers at the moment.

The new feature adds more versatility to the YouTube Music experience. Google has plans to replace the older Google Play Music with the YouTube Music app at some point in the near future.

