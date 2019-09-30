YouTube Music Replaces Google Play as Pre-Installed Music App on Android

Google over the weekend announced on the official YouTube blog that new smartphones running on Android 10 and Android 9 out of the box will now come with a pre-installed YouTube Music app instead of Google Play Music. “Music fans on Android phones can now easily unlock the magic of YouTube Music, which will come installed on all new devices launching with Android 10 (and Android 9), including the Pixel series,” said Google.

Users of Google Play Music service can still download the app from the Google Play store and access their personal library. Similarly, for phones running on older Android versions that do not have YouTube Music app pre-installed can download it from the Play Store. Replacing Google Play Music with YouTube Music was expected by many and looked like a logical step as the YouTube Music library is far richer than that of the Google Play Music app, thanks to its integration with YouTube.

Users of YouTube Music have access to the entire catalogue of music uploaded to the YouTube video streaming platform, with both video and audio-only streaming options for music tracks. Google Play Music, meanwhile, maintains its different music library. While Google Play Music has a subscription tier, YouTube Music in India has both free and paid tiers. The free tier of YouTube Music in India is ad-supported, whereas the paid tier gives users the option of ad-free and offline usage starting at Rs 99 per month (or it can also come bundled with a YouTube Premium subscription). The paid service also allows subscribers to use YouTube Music with Internet-enabled speakers such as the Google Home.

