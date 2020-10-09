YouTube Music Wants You to Discover New Songs With Filters Based on Your Mood

YouTube Music is reportedly testing new filters to enhance the music experience for its users. According to a Reddit user, the home page of the app added four filters namely: Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute - a feature seen on the main YouTube app. The user in the Reddit post also pointed out that the filters were rolled out via a server-side update and it is not available for YouTube Music's Web client yet. YouTube Music which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, is yet to announce plans for the new filter update.

As per screenshots attached to the Reddit post, the four new filters appear right below the search button present at the top-right corner of the YouTube Music app. Upon selecting either of the four options, the main page displays playlists based on the filter. After scrolling down, users can also find new artists and music pertinent to the filter. According to the screenshots, the selected filter remains docked to the top of the app even while scrolling scroll down the main page. Notably, both YouTube and YouTube Music come with the Explore tab that displays new suggestions.

Meanwhile, another Reddit user claims that YouTube Music is testing a new setting to filter music available on the liked playlist, namely Your Likes. The new Setting allegedly allows users to merge "liked" music videos from the main YouTube app, directly into the Your Likes playlist on YouTube Music app. However, the exact functioning of this Setting remains unclear, and the company has not officially announced its development. It is safe to presume that through the alleged option, the company is aiming to offer users the choice to make sure that the regular YouTube platform does not influence YouTube Music.

Earlier this week, a report by Android Police also noted that free users of YouTube Music would likely be able to cast music from the app to other devices via Google Assistant, soon. It essentially means that regular users will be able to stream personal playlists on the Google Assistant-enabled device through voice commands. Currently, this feature is limited to the premium users of the platform.