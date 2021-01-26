YouTube Music Web and Mobile Apps Getting a Tiny Update That Makes the Interface More Organised

YouTube Music is getting a new update that makes its interface tad bit cleaner to use. Through a server-side update, both YouTube Music mobile apps and web client are getting grid views on several artist profiles under their albums and singles sub-heads. Until now, users had to swipe left to right under the two categories to view more content. Users can now select the 'see more' option to view album list or singles list in a grid-interface. Users in India can also use the feature, at the moment.

As spotted by 9to5Google, if an artist or band has enough albums and singles, the YouTube Music for Android, iOS, and web displays a 'See all' button instead of making users scroll through carousels on the artist page. Though the Android and iOS app contain large album artwork that takes up most of the page space, the tweak works better on the web version where the extra width of a desktop/laptop screen proves quite useful in showing many more albums per page. Notably, YouTube Music app for tablets also benefits from the latest update.

Unfortunately, it appears that there's no option to view results in list view. Artists and bands with three-five albums still get the old interface.

Meanwhile, Google has launched a new YouTube Progressive Web App (PWA), which enables the website to work as an app on your phone. PWA support was earlier added to YouTube Music and YouTube TV. To use the web app, open YouTube on the browser and tap on the plus (+) icon that appears in the address bar. Following this, select Install that would launch YouTube in a new window that further comes without an address bar and other UI controls in order to provide a more app-like experience. There is also a YouTube shortcut in the app launcher for quick access.